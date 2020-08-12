Astec (ASTE) in Focus: Stock Moves 6% Higher

Astec Industries, Inc. ASTE was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise nearly 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 25.8% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen three positive estimate revisions in the past month, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher in the same time frame, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for Astec. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Astec currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Astec Industries, Inc. Price

Astec Industries, Inc. price | Astec Industries, Inc. Quote

Another stock worth considering in the Industrial Products sector is AGCO Corporation AGCO which carries a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?

Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.