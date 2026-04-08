ASTE Surges 77% in a Year: Buy, Hold or Sell the Stock?

Astec Industries, Inc. ASTE shares have gained 77% over the past year. The question is whether the stock has more room to run.

Meanwhile peers in the Manufacturing - Construction and Mining industry like Caterpillar Inc. CAT and Terex Corporation TEX have delivered gains of 155% and 73.8%, respectively.



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Growth Drivers for the ASTE Stock

The compaby’s two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions, broadens end-market exposure within construction and infrastructure equipment. Domestic demand is the main driver, with 80% of 2025 sales coming from the United States.

The upside case leans on sustained infrastructure and construction activity that keeps asphalt and concrete plant demand steady. Demand for these large plants held up in the fourth quarter of 2025, and supportive public funding is a key backdrop for equipment and parts activity.

The company is also shifting focus toward higher recurring revenues. Parts sales rose 11.5% in 2025 and represented 30.7% of total sales, which helps smooth results when equipment orders turn lumpy. A higher aftermarket mix can support margins across cycles as the installed base expands.

The company’s acquisition strategy also bodes well. The TerraSource acquisition was a meaningful contributor in 2025. It added $84.7 million of incremental net sales during 2025 and contributed $53.2 million to Materials Solutions year-end backlog, supporting segment scale and shipment visibility. Astec also closed the CWMF acquisition on Jan. 2, 2026 for $67.5 million in cash. The business generates about $50 million in annual revenues, strengthens reach and capacity in Infrastructure Solutions, and is expected to be earnings accretive with synergies by the end of year one.

Cash generation adds another layer of flexibility. Free cash flow was $20.7 million in 2025, supporting capacity to fund organic initiatives and additional acquisition activity while maintaining compliance under its credit framework. Astec ended 2025 with approximately $314.7 million of total liquidity, including $70 million in cash and $244.7 million of revolver availability. Net debt to adjusted EBITDA was about 2.0x, within the company’s stated target range.

Astec Trades Cheaper than Industry

Astec currently trades at 14.10x forward 12-month earnings, well below the sub-industry average of 28.64x. Caterpillar trades at a higher 30.09x, while Terex appears cheaper at 11.68x.



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Our Final Take on ASTE Stock

Astec is well-positioned to benefit from multi-year U.S. infrastructure spending cycle. The company efforts to build a steadier aftermarket stream and strategic acquisitions will also aid growth. Astec currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting favorable earnings estimate revision trends over the one- to three-month horizon.

CAT carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while TEX shows a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.