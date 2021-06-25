ASTE Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (Symbol: ASTE) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $63.81, changing hands as high as $65.18 per share. Astec Industries, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ASTE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ASTE's low point in its 52 week range is $42.84 per share, with $80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.28.

