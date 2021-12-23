Commodities

Astarta, Ukraine's major sugar producer, completes 2021 sugar beet processing

Pavel Polityuk Reuters
Ukraine's major white sugar producer, Astarta, has completed the 2021 sugar beet processing, making 266,000 tonnes of white sugar, the company said on Thursday.

Astarta said in a statement it had processed 1.8 million tonnes of sugar beet, harvested from 33,400 hectares (83,000 acres), or almost 15% of the country's overall beet sowing area.

The company harvested about 1.5 million tonnes of sugar beet in 2020, refining 226,000 tonnes of white sugar and keeping a market share of 22%.

Ukraine has produced 1.28 million tonnes of sugar from 9 million tonnes of sugar beet as of Dec. 22. The country made 1 million tonnes of white sugar from the 2020 beet harvest.

