Astaldi signs deal to sell stake in third Bosphorus bridge to IC Ictas

MILAN, March 19 (Reuters) - Italian builder Astaldi AST.MI said on Thursday it had signed an accord to sell its stake in Istanbul's third Bosphorus bridge to its local partner IC Ictas Sanayi ve Ticaret for $315 million, in a key step of its rescue process.

Astaldi, which has tapped a creditor protection scheme, will use the proceeds from the sale to pay creditors who are due to meet on March 26 to give a green light to the company's rescue plan.

Under the plan, rival Salini Impregilo SALI.MI is set to buy a majority stake in Astaldi to build a national construction giant.

Ictas, which in turn is discussing the sale of a majority stake in the bridge to a consortium of Chinese entrepreneurs, will pay Astaldi once they clinch the sale or, alternatively, in tranches over the next three years.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Valentina Za)

((elisa.anzolin@thomsonreuters.com; 0039 0266129692;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.