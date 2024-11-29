News & Insights

Astaka Holdings Finalizes Land Acquisition in Malaysia

November 29, 2024 — 04:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Astaka Holdings Ltd. (SG:42S) has released an update.

Astaka Holdings Ltd has successfully completed the acquisition of a parcel of land in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, paving the way for a mixed commercial development project featuring serviced apartments. This strategic move aligns with the company’s growth plans in the region, marking a significant step in their expansion efforts.

