Astaka Holdings Enters Joint Venture for Property Development

Astaka Holdings Ltd. (SG:42S) has released an update.
Astaka Holdings Limited has announced the establishment of a joint venture through its subsidiary, Astaka Kimlun Sdn. Bhd., to develop a residential serviced apartment in Malaysia. This development follows the signing of definitive agreements with multiple parties, including a subscription and shareholders’ agreement to manage the project. The move marks a strategic expansion for Astaka Holdings in the regional property market.
