AST SpaceMobile's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on AST SpaceMobile.

Looking at options history for AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) we detected 22 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 54% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 36% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $65,000 and 20, calls, for a total amount of $965,518.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $2.5 to $20.0 for AST SpaceMobile over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for AST SpaceMobile's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across AST SpaceMobile's significant trades, within a strike price range of $2.5 to $20.0, over the past month.

AST SpaceMobile Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $9.3 $9.2 $9.26 $5.00 $119.4K 8.9K 135 ASTS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $9.9 $9.6 $9.75 $5.00 $117.0K 4.4K 153 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.1 $11.3 $11.5 $2.50 $115.0K 4.4K 127 ASTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.2 $6.0 $6.0 $12.50 $60.0K 27.6K 272 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $11.0 $9.8 $10.15 $4.00 $50.7K 824 5

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers and finally bringing broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

Present Market Standing of AST SpaceMobile With a volume of 5,429,688, the price of ASTS is up 11.25% at $14.24. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

