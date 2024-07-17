AST SpaceMobile's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASTS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for AST SpaceMobile.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $135,500, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $292,643.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $20.0 for AST SpaceMobile, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for AST SpaceMobile's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across AST SpaceMobile's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $20.0, over the past month.

AST SpaceMobile Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.35 $1.2 $1.25 $10.00 $62.5K 2.2K 502 ASTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.1 $4.9 $4.9 $10.00 $61.2K 9.7K 205 ASTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.0 $4.8 $4.8 $10.00 $45.1K 9.7K 655 ASTS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/09/24 $1.05 $0.95 $1.0 $13.00 $40.0K 2 0 ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.8 $3.7 $3.8 $12.50 $38.0K 8.7K 451

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers and finally bringing broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with AST SpaceMobile, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

AST SpaceMobile's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 3,208,497, the ASTS's price is down by -2.19%, now at $13.41. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 26 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

