AST SpaceMobile vs. QuantumScape: Which Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

AST SpaceMobile is scaling a first-of-its-kind space-based cellular network through strategic partnerships with major global telecom carriers.

QuantumScape is progressing toward the commercialization of solid-state batteries with backing from industry leaders like Volkswagen.

Which of these high-growth moonshot stocks is the better addition to a speculative portfolio in 2026?

10 stocks we like better than AST SpaceMobile ›

Investors seeking high-reward opportunities often look toward disruptive technologies, and few names spark as much debate as AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) and QuantumScape (NASDAQ:QS) as they race toward commercial scale.

AST SpaceMobile is building a satellite-to-smartphone broadband network to eliminate global connectivity gaps, while QuantumScape aims to revolutionize the electric vehicle market with safer, faster-charging solid-state batteries. Both companies are navigating the difficult transition from research and development to sustainable revenue generation.

The case for AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile aims to provide cellular broadband directly to standard smartphones without the need for specialized hardware or satellite dishes. It operates through partnerships with major mobile network operators, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Vodafone, which plan to integrate the service into their existing consumer plans. This revenue-sharing model relies on these operators offering the service to their users within the communication stocks space.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $70.9 million, representing growth of 1,511% over the previous fiscal year. The company reported a net loss of close to $341.9 million for the same period as it continued to invest in its satellite constellation. This resulted in a net margin of negative 482%

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the current ratio is roughly 16.4x. This ratio measures a company's ability to cover its short-term debts with its most liquid assets. The debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.93x, representing the amount of total debt relative to shareholder equity. Free cash flow was negative $1.1 billion, which is the cash a company generates after subtracting capital expenditures from its operating cash flow.

The case for QuantumScape

QuantumScape is developing solid-state lithium-metal batteries designed to significantly improve the range and safety of electric vehicles compared to traditional battery tech. Its primary strategic partnership is with Volkswagen and its subsidiary, PowerCo, to industrialize this technology for mass production. It also maintains a multi-year partnership with Honda for further development and technology validation for future vehicle prototypes.

In FY 2025, the company reported revenue of $0.0 as it remains in the pre-commercialization stage. The net loss for the year was approximately $435.1 million, which reflects the significant investment required to test its battery cells before they reach the consumer market. This net loss is typical for companies in the industrial tech sector that are still in the heavy research and development phase.

Based on the December 2025 balance sheet, the current ratio is nearly 15.9x. The debt-to-equity ratio is approximately 0.1x, indicating that total liabilities are low compared to shareholder equity. Free cash flow for the year was negative $278.8 million. This figure shows the amount of cash the company is spending to fund its operations and research after accounting for purchases of equipment and property.

Risk profile comparison

AST SpaceMobile faces risks from high capital requirements and potential shareholder dilution, recently highlighted by a $1 billion note offering in July 2026. It depends on regulatory approvals from the FCC for its spectrum usage and the successful launch of its Block 2 satellites to achieve global coverage. Technical competition from other satellite operators like EchoStar remains a significant threat to its market share and pricing power.

QuantumScape must overcome major hurdles in scaling production from pilot lines to high-volume manufacturing while maintaining quality. The business relies heavily on its automotive partners for funding and commercial integration, making it vulnerable if those partners delay their electric vehicle programs. It also faces competition from established battery makers like Panasonic and subsidized foreign manufacturers that could undercut its technology costs.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

I'd go with AST SpaceMobile, though this is a tough call. Both companies are pre-revenue at scale, burning cash, and asking investors to bet on technology that has yet to prove itself commercially.

QuantumScape is making incremental progress on solid-state batteries, and a small number of automakers are paying for access to its technology. But the path to commercial scale runs through an automotive industry that moves slowly, and the timeline keeps stretching.

AST SpaceMobile is moving faster. It has satellites in orbit, has begun generating early commercial revenue with major carriers, and recently signed a landmark deal with AT&T that shows institutional confidence in the technology. The addressable market, connecting billions of people who lack reliable cellular coverage, is enormous.

Both stocks are speculative moonshots, and honestly, for me neither is a comfortable hold. But AST is closer to proving its model works, and that matters when choosing between these two.

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Sara Appino has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AST SpaceMobile. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications and Vodafone Group Public. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.