AST SpaceMobile Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASTS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 22 uncommon options trades for AST SpaceMobile.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 54% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $198,370, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $1,013,362.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $50.0 for AST SpaceMobile during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AST SpaceMobile's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AST SpaceMobile's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

AST SpaceMobile Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/14/25 $1.29 $1.2 $1.29 $25.00 $112.1K 1.4K 310 ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.2 $9.95 $10.2 $25.00 $101.9K 6.4K 134 ASTS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $27.05 $26.2 $26.4 $50.00 $92.4K 424 35 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/02/25 $3.9 $3.8 $3.8 $28.00 $88.5K 0 911 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/02/25 $4.05 $3.75 $3.75 $28.00 $84.0K 0 1.2K

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

Having examined the options trading patterns of AST SpaceMobile, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of AST SpaceMobile With a volume of 3,645,534, the price of ASTS is up 2.87% at $26.87. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for AST SpaceMobile

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $38.63.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AST SpaceMobile, which currently sits at a price target of $38. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Outperform rating on AST SpaceMobile with a target price of $47. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $30.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

