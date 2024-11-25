AST SpaceMobile Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASTS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for AST SpaceMobile.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 53% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $66,690, and 14, calls, for a total amount of $914,577.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $12.5 to $35.0 for AST SpaceMobile over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for AST SpaceMobile's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across AST SpaceMobile's significant trades, within a strike price range of $12.5 to $35.0, over the past month.

AST SpaceMobile Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.9 $16.5 $16.5 $12.50 $160.0K 16.9K 261 ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.3 $15.3 $15.3 $12.50 $116.2K 16.9K 158 ASTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $15.5 $15.4 $15.4 $12.50 $115.5K 16.9K 79 ASTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.1 $4.0 $4.0 $22.00 $98.8K 4 247 ASTS PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.9 $2.85 $2.85 $25.00 $66.6K 2.5K 243

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers and finally bringing broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

Having examined the options trading patterns of AST SpaceMobile, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is AST SpaceMobile Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 6,772,881, the ASTS's price is up by 2.03%, now at $24.59. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 126 days. Expert Opinions on AST SpaceMobile

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $37.85.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Scotiabank keeps a Sector Outperform rating on AST SpaceMobile with a target price of $44. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for AST SpaceMobile, targeting a price of $31.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

