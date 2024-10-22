AST SpaceMobile Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASTS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 options trades for AST SpaceMobile.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $27,300, and 14, calls, for a total amount of $671,086.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $40.0 for AST SpaceMobile over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AST SpaceMobile's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AST SpaceMobile's whale trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

AST SpaceMobile Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.15 $1.0 $1.0 $40.00 $97.7K 4.2K 2.2K ASTS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $6.7 $5.5 $5.65 $30.00 $83.4K 10.8K 1 ASTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $1.65 $1.6 $1.6 $30.00 $76.6K 978 699 ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $7.5 $7.3 $7.5 $25.00 $67.5K 157 108 ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/25/24 $1.15 $1.1 $1.1 $29.00 $54.2K 1.5K 701

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers and finally bringing broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

In light of the recent options history for AST SpaceMobile, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of AST SpaceMobile With a trading volume of 9,363,395, the price of ASTS is down by -0.29%, reaching $27.56. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 21 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for AST SpaceMobile, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.