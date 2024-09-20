AST SpaceMobile Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on AST SpaceMobile.

Looking at options history for AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) we detected 17 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 29% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 58% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $125,220 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $958,865.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $5.0 and $50.0 for AST SpaceMobile, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of AST SpaceMobile stands at 2844.36, with a total volume reaching 3,501.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in AST SpaceMobile, situated within the strike price corridor from $5.0 to $50.0, throughout the last 30 days.

AST SpaceMobile Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $13.8 $13.4 $13.4 $15.00 $268.0K 6.7K 201 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $18.6 $17.8 $18.0 $25.00 $180.0K 144 341 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $16.5 $14.0 $14.1 $45.00 $70.5K 267 506 ASTS CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/25/24 $2.9 $2.7 $2.9 $32.00 $51.6K 227 178 ASTS PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.7 $2.5 $2.55 $10.00 $50.9K 2.9K 0

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers and finally bringing broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

Having examined the options trading patterns of AST SpaceMobile, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is AST SpaceMobile Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 9,360,862, the price of ASTS is down by -0.56%, reaching $28.45. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 53 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About AST SpaceMobile

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $48.3.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AST SpaceMobile, which currently sits at a price target of $63. * An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Outperform rating on AST SpaceMobile, maintaining a target price of $45. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B. Riley Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for AST SpaceMobile, targeting a price of $36.

