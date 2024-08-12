AST SpaceMobile Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASTS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for AST SpaceMobile.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 61% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $32,160, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $955,444.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $12.5 to $30.0 for AST SpaceMobile during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of AST SpaceMobile stands at 8071.0, with a total volume reaching 2,477.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in AST SpaceMobile, situated within the strike price corridor from $12.5 to $30.0, throughout the last 30 days.

AST SpaceMobile Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.5 $13.2 $13.4 $12.50 $261.3K 24.3K 350 ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $7.3 $7.1 $7.3 $20.00 $218.8K 23.6K 320 ASTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $14.8 $13.2 $13.4 $12.50 $131.3K 24.3K 100 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $13.5 $13.4 $13.4 $12.50 $73.7K 24.3K 155 ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.5 $13.4 $13.4 $12.50 $58.9K 24.3K 395

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers and finally bringing broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

In light of the recent options history for AST SpaceMobile, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

AST SpaceMobile's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 378,179, the price of ASTS is down by -1.49%, reaching $20.89. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 11 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest AST SpaceMobile options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

