AST SpaceMobile Unusual Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ASTS usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 21 extraordinary options activities for AST SpaceMobile. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 42% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $222,420, and 19 are calls, amounting to $940,097.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $4.5 to $17.5 for AST SpaceMobile over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AST SpaceMobile's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AST SpaceMobile's whale activity within a strike price range from $4.5 to $17.5 in the last 30 days.

AST SpaceMobile Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $6.7 $6.6 $6.6 $15.00 $156.4K 12 109 ASTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.3 $3.2 $3.2 $12.50 $136.3K 21.8K 237 ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.9 $3.7 $3.9 $7.50 $78.0K 10.9K 228 ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.9 $3.7 $3.9 $7.50 $78.0K 10.9K 28 ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.6 $3.5 $3.6 $7.50 $72.0K 10.9K 451

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers and finally bringing broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with AST SpaceMobile, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of AST SpaceMobile Currently trading with a volume of 10,341,082, the ASTS's price is down by -0.91%, now at $9.78. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 61 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for AST SpaceMobile

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $12.95.

An analyst from UBS persists with their Buy rating on AST SpaceMobile, maintaining a target price of $13. An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Outperform rating on AST SpaceMobile, which currently sits at a price target of $12.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest AST SpaceMobile options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.