AST SpaceMobile on Track for Explosive Upside

AST SpaceMobile’s (NASDAQ: ASTS) Q2 results left a lot to be desired, falling short of consensus estimates by wide margins. However, the business is still in the early phases of its revenue ramp and on track for an explosive share price increase. The report details highlight the growing network, an accelerated launch schedule, and a deal pipeline that promises to drive significant revenue improvements as soon as the current quarter and growth over the long term.

The critical detail from the Q2 results is the timing of payments and contract awards. While the expectation was high for a better result, the $1.16 million in net revenue is a drop in the bucket of what is to come, and the back-half guidance was affirmed.

The company forecasts revenue from $50 to $75 in H2, a quadruple-digit increase that will likely lead to sustained hyper-growth.

AST SpaceMobile’s business is well-suited to government and commercial contracts and is on track to meet its goals. The company already has six satellites in orbit, servicing several government and commercial contracts, and forecasts intermittent U.S. service by year's end and service across the U.S., EU, and Japan by the end of 2026.

ASTS Dilution Threat Passes: Balance Sheet Is a Fortress

Among the highlights in 2025 is an aggressive capital raise via share sale. The move increased the diluted count by 70% but left the company in a fortress position, with net cash relative to total liabilities and fully funded projects.

It may be several quarters before operational profitability is reached, but profits are expected to grow robustly afterward by the end of 2026 or in early 2027.

The takeaway is that AST SpaceMobile’s $1.5 billion in cash and equivalents is sufficient to sustain operations for many years at the pace of Q2 burn, and profitability will be achieved long before then.

AST SpaceMobile’s results also affirm the deep value presented in 2025. The consensus forecast reported by MarketBeat puts this stock at only 1x its 2030 forecast, and the estimate is likely to be low, suggesting the price could rise by several hundred percent, verging on a quadruple-digit gain within only a few years.

Mobile carriers like Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and AT&T (NYSE: T) trade at roughly 9x and 13x their current-year earnings, respectively.

Analysts and Institutional Trends Align With a 50% Upside Potential

The analyst and institutional trends are solid, providing strong support for this market and aligning with an outlook for substantial upside. The analysts' trends include increased coverage, a firming rating, a consensus pegged at Moderate Buy, and the price target reported by MarketBeat has risen by about 200% in 12 months.

The consensus assumes fair value is near the pre-release closing price of $45.92, but the trends are leading to the high-end range near $63, and higher forecasts are likely. Regarding the institutions, they own about 60% of the stock and have bought at a pace of roughly 6-to-1 on a dollar basis this year.

The technical action following the release is also bullish. The market rose approximately 10% in premarket trading to confirm support at the $45 level. Assuming the market follows through on the signal, the ASTS price should continue to increase in the open session, this week and through the end of the quarter.

The critical resistance point is near the all-time high at $60 and may be reached and surpassed by the end of the quarter.

The risk is the short interest, which has been rising since late spring and reached a record high in July. At 22%, the interest is sufficiently high to cap gains and may impede the market in the near term.

ASTS stock may not move significantly higher in this scenario, but it is not expected to decline far. The likely outcome is that the ASTS stock price will move sideways within its established range of $45 to $60 until a more compelling catalyst emerges.

Before you make your next trade, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis.

Our team has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and none of the big name stocks were on the list.

They believe these five stocks are the five best companies for investors to buy now...

See The Five Stocks Here

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.