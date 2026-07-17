AST SpaceMobile: Shares Sink 17% After Pricing a $1 Billion Convertible-Note Offering, But Dilution Risk Is Smaller Than It Looks (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Key Points

AST SpaceMobile priced $1 billion of 1.625% convertible senior notes due 2034, with an initial conversion price of about $79.57 per share.

The stock fell more than 17% on Thursday, leaving shares roughly 31% below the level where the notes convert.

About $983.6 million in net proceeds will cover the deal's hedge and fund growth initiatives, including securing more access to orbit for its satellite network.

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AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) stock would now have to rise about 45% just to reach the $79.57 conversion price on the $1 billion of convertible senior notes it priced this week. Shares of the satellite-to-smartphone company fell more than 17% on Thursday to about $55 as of this writing, after closing at $66.31 on Wednesday -- the reference price that set the deal's terms.

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The notes carry a 1.625% interest rate and mature in February 2034. The conversion price represents a 20% premium to Wednesday's close, and the company expects about $983.6 million in net proceeds, with the initial purchasers holding an option to buy another $150 million of notes. AST also paired the deal with a hedge, spending $96.9 million on capped call transactions that offset potential dilution from conversion unless the stock climbs past $149.20 -- a level more than 2.5 times where shares trade now.

The company said the money will let it "pursue an expanding universe of growth initiatives and secure additional access to orbit for its space-based cellular broadband network," including possible partnerships or acquisitions that would reduce its dependence on third-party launch providers. In the same filing, AST said its launch campaign is now targeting about 45 BlueBird satellites in early 2027, later than its earlier plan. Getting those satellites up is the core of the investment case, so locking down launch capacity is money aimed at the company's biggest bottleneck.

Settled entirely in stock, converting the full $1 billion at $79.57 would create about 12.6 million new shares, roughly 3% of the company. A 17% one-day decline against 3% potential dilution says the concern is bigger than the arithmetic. The delay is the other half of it: a network that reaches customers later spends longer burning capital before it produces meaningful revenue. And this is already the company's second $1 billion convertible deal this year.

But AST also just priced roughly eight-year money at a 1.625% rate, with dilution hedged up to $149.20, and issued no new shares in the process. That is cheap capital for a growth stock still building toward scale.

The gap between $55 and $79.57 is the market's measure of doubt about the timeline. If the BlueBird build-out holds to that early 2027 timeline, the notes could end up looking like well-timed financing. Until then, days like Thursday will likely remain part of owning a pre-profit space stock.

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Daniel Sparks and his clients do not have positions in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AST SpaceMobile. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.