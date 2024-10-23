AST SpaceMobile secures initial contract with Space Development Agency

AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) announced its selection by the Space Development Agency for an Other Transaction agreement to compete for upcoming prototype demonstration projects under the Hybrid Acquisition for proliferated Low-earth Orbit program. The HALO program is a strategic initiative designed to accelerate the development and deployment of advanced space technologies. With this program, the SDA aims to foster competition, drive innovation, and rapidly deliver cutting-edge capabilities to the Department of Defense. “This initial contract validates our commitment to developing innovative solutions for national security space needs,” said Chris Ivory, AST SpaceMobile Chief Commercial Officer and Head of its Government Business Unit. “Our space-based cellular broadband technology has the potential to enhance SDA’s stated mission at the transport, tracking, and ground layers in a secure and reliable way.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ASTS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.