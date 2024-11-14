AST SpaceMobile reports Q3 EPS ($1.10) vs. (23c) last year

“We achieved many significant milestones in the quarter and continue our momentum with several key pieces now in place,” said Abel Avellan, Founder, Chairman and CEO of AST SpaceMobile (ASTS). “With the first five BlueBird satellites successfully unfolded and entering initial operations, our business is progressing according to plan. We’ve advanced our strategy across multiple efforts including progress on securing orbital launch capacity, growing our manufacturing capability, and expanding our customer ecosystem.”

