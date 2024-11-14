News & Insights

AST SpaceMobile reports Q3 EPS ($1.10) vs. (23c) last year

November 14, 2024 — 04:26 pm EST

“We achieved many significant milestones in the quarter and continue our momentum with several key pieces now in place,” said Abel Avellan, Founder, Chairman and CEO of AST SpaceMobile (ASTS). “With the first five BlueBird satellites successfully unfolded and entering initial operations, our business is progressing according to plan. We’ve advanced our strategy across multiple efforts including progress on securing orbital launch capacity, growing our manufacturing capability, and expanding our customer ecosystem.”

