AST SpaceMobile provides business update

The company states: “First five commercial BlueBird satellites achieved successful initial operations and filed Special Temporary Authority request with FCC to begin beta service with AT&T and Verizon: All five satellites successfully unfolded as of late October, completing a key post-launch activity; Preparing satellites for operational readiness through ongoing integration with partner networks. Secured orbital launch capacity to enable continuous space-based cellular broadband service coverage in key markets, including U.S., Europe, Japan, the U.S. Government and other strategic markets globally: Launch services agreements with Blue Origin and existing launch vehicles for launches during 2025 and 2026; The agreements enable the orbital launch of up to approximately 60 Block 2 BlueBird satellites; Achieved initial validation of our AST5000 ASIC chip, with test software, test equipment, procedures, and main infrastructure in place to commission during 2025.”

