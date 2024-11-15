AST SpaceMobile price target lowered to $44.70 from $45.90 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered the firm’s price target on AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) to $44.70 from $45.90 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. With multiple regulatory/monetization announcements ahead, the firm suggests investors to “buy on weakness” following Q3 results, the analyst tells investors.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on ASTS:
- AST SpaceMobile’s Satellite Network Progresses Amid Losses
- Closing Bell Movers: Applied Materials down 6% after earnings, guidance
- ASTS Earnings: AST SpaceMobile’s Stock Falls 12% on Widening Financial Loss
- AST SpaceMobile Advances Space-Based Cellular Network
- AST SpaceMobile reports Q3 EPS ($1.10) vs. (23c) last year
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.