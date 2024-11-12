AST SpaceMobile Pre-Q3 Earnings: Is ASTS Stock a Portfolio Must-Have?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. ASTS is scheduled to report third-quarter 2024 earnings on Nov. 14. For the third quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter earnings is pegged at a loss of 18 cents per share, suggesting a narrower loss than a loss of 23 cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Earnings estimates for ASTS have remained unchanged at a loss of $1.03 per share for 2024 and a loss of 51 cents per share for 2025 over the past 60 days.



ASTS' Estimate Trend



Earnings Surprise History

The Texas-based organization delivered an earnings surprise of 26.32% in the last reported quarter. It delivered a four-quarter earnings surprise of negative 9.69%.



Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for ASTS for the third quarter. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. This is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Factors Shaping Upcoming Results

During the quarter, ASTS announced the successful orbital launch of the first five commercial satellites, BlueBirds, from Florida. Equipped with the largest commercial communication arrays, the system effectively supports a capacity of up to 40 MHz, facilitating a peak data transmission speed of 120 Mbps. With more than 5,600 coverage cells in the United States, the company aims to provide non-continuous cellular broadband service across the country. The service is also available in some selected markets worldwide.



This marks a significant advancement toward the company’s vision of establishing a space-based cellular network, expanding connectivity to rural areas and eliminating the need for expensive terrestrial infrastructure.



Its commercial communication technologies are gaining healthy traction in the government sector for mission-critical applications. These factors will likely have a favorable impact on third-quarter earnings.

Price Performance

Over the past year, ASTS has gained 519% compared with the industry’s growth of 51.5%. It has also outperformed its peers, such as Aviat Networks, Inc. AVNW and Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL over this period.



Key Valuation Metric

From a valuation standpoint, ASTS appears to be trading at a premium relative to the industry and well above its mean. On a forward 12-month P/S basis, the company’s shares currently trade at 76.09 forward sales, higher than 5.67 for the industry and the stock’s mean of 26.09.



Investment Considerations

AST SpaceMobile has made steady progress toward its goal of developing a space-based cellular broadband network that operates smoothly with smartphones for both commercial and government use. Strategic investments from Verizon, AT&T, Vodafone and Google are driving its research innovation initiatives. The company has also secured several contracts from U.S. Govt.



The company is closely collaborating with mobile network operators (MNOs) worldwide. It currently has agreements with 45 MNOs globally, whose total subscriber base stands at 2.8 billion. The company boasts a comprehensive and diverse intellectual property portfolio that includes 3,400 patents and patents pending claims, giving it a significant competitive edge. A strong emphasis on research and innovation is an added advantage.



However, the development of these cutting-edge technologies, satellites and ASIC chip designs is significantly driving research and development costs and overall operating expenses. Despite efforts to optimize expenditure, rising costs are putting pressure on profitability. In addition to this, SpaceX is collaborating with T-Mobile to deliver direct-to-cell services in the United States. This partnership can bring significant competition for AST SpaceMobile.

End Note

With a Zacks Rank #3, ASTS appears to be treading in the middle of the road, and new investors could be better off if they trade with caution. The company is currently trading at premium valuation metrics, and investors should consider waiting for a more favorable entry point to capitalize on its strong long-term fundamentals.



However, the results of a single quarter are not so vital for long-term stakeholders. Investors who already own the stock may consider holding on to it, as its robust IP and patent portfolio and extensive partner network with MNOs worldwide bodes well for long-term growth.

