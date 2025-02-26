AST SpaceMobile to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

AST SpaceMobile ASTS is set to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on March 3, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company's bottom line fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6 cents. It is expected to report a top-line improvement year over year, backed by healthy momentum in both the government and private sector.



Factors at Play

During the quarter, ASTS has effectively deployed its initial set of five commercial satellites. The company highlighted that the BlueBird 1-5 satellites represent the largest commercial communications arrays to be sent into low Earth orbit. Utilizing large phased array antennas, AST SpaceMobile's technology is backed by more than 3,450 patents and patent-pending claims. This design aims to deliver worldwide cellular coverage by eradicating dead zones and providing space-based broadband to areas that lack service. By connecting directly to standard smartphones at broadband speeds, these advanced phased arrays eliminate the need for special equipment.



In the quarter under review, Space Development Agency has selected ASTS for various prototype demonstration projects under the Hybrid Acquisition for proliferated Low-earth Orbit program. The strategic collaboration with SDA will allow ASTS to develop cutting edge space based technologies for several government applications.



ASTS has entered into a definitive agreement with Vodafone Group. The partnership, which extends through 2034, will allow Vodafone to provide space-based cellular broadband services in its home markets and across its Partner Markets program, helping to expand broadband coverage globally. The company is steadily extending its collaboration with major telecom players in the United States, such as AT&T and Verizon, to tap into a pre-existing pool of cell customers as well as avail funds to expedite the development of its worldwide satellite network. These developments will likely have a favorable impact on the company’s earnings.



The company inked a partnership with Cadence Design Systems to augment its cellular satellite service by leveraging the latter’s system tools, high-speed SerDes PHYs and controllers on the AST5000 ASIC chip. Utilizing Cadence’s specialized hardware components, ASTS aims to cater to the burgeoning bandwidth requirements straining the existing cloud data center server, storage and networking infrastructure. This will bolster ASTS’ portfolio and improve its prospects in the emerging market of direct-to-cell connectivity.



For the December quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $3 million. The company didn’t generate any revenues in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023.



The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share indicates a loss of 15 cents per share. It incurred a loss of 35 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AST SpaceMobile this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here.



Zacks Rank: AST SpaceMobile currently has a Zacks Rank #3.

