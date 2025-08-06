AST SpaceMobile to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

AST SpaceMobile ASTS is set to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 11, after the closing bell. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 17.65%, with the bottom line missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3 cents.



However, the company is expected to report a top-line improvement year over year, backed by healthy momentum in both the government and private sectors.

Factors at Play for ASTS’ Q2

During the quarter, ASTS entered into a strategic partnership with Vodafone Idea (Vi), a major network service provider in India, to bring satellite-based mobile connectivity directly to smartphones across the country. With 1.1 billion mobile subscriber bases, India is one of the world’s largest and dynamic telecom markets.



Under this partnership, AST SpaceMobile will deploy and manage the satellite constellation, while Vi will manage the terrestrial network integration. Once operational, this will open up new possibilities in the domain of emergency response, disaster management, agriculture, remote learning, remote work and various other applications. The company also collaborated with Fairwinds Technologies to evaluate the applicability of space-based mobile broadband in defense applications.



In the quarter under review, the company has retired $225 million aggregate principal amount of the 2032 convertible notes to reduce its debt burden and cash interest obligations. This represents approximately half of the 2032 convertible notes, with an aggregate principal amount of about $235 million remaining outstanding. This has enabled ASTS to free up cash for research and development activities to propel long-term growth. These developments are likely to have a favorable impact on the company’s earnings in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, the company operates in a highly competitive market. It faces competition from new industry leaders like SpaceX’s Starlink and Globalstar, which are developing satellite communications technology using LEO constellations. Unfavorable macroeconomic conditions continue to impact its operations.



For the June quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $5.15 million, indicating growth from $1 million a year ago.



The consensus estimate for adjusted earnings per share indicates a loss of 19 cents per share. It incurred a loss of 14 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings Whispers for ASTS

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AST SpaceMobile this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here.



ASTS’ Earnings ESP: Earnings ESP, which represents the difference between the Most Accurate Estimate and the Zacks Consensus Estimate, for ASTS is +26.32%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. price-eps-surprise | AST SpaceMobile, Inc. Quote

Zacks Rank: AST SpaceMobile currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this season.



Nice NICE is set to release quarterly numbers on Aug. 14. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.88% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



The Earnings ESP for Plug Power Inc. PLUG is +2.44% and it carries a Zacks Rank of 3. The company is scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Aug. 11.



The Earnings ESP for Genpact Limited G is +0.78% and it carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company is scheduled to report quarterly numbers on Aug. 7.

