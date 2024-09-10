AST SpaceMobile Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on AST SpaceMobile.

Looking at options history for AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 44% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 55% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $183,725 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $215,280.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.5 to $35.0 for AST SpaceMobile over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for AST SpaceMobile's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across AST SpaceMobile's significant trades, within a strike price range of $12.5 to $35.0, over the past month.

AST SpaceMobile Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/13/24 $1.25 $1.2 $1.25 $24.00 $62.5K 803 319 ASTS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/13/24 $1.75 $1.65 $1.75 $25.00 $58.2K 2.4K 358 ASTS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.9 $10.5 $10.9 $20.00 $54.3K 15.3K 55 ASTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.4 $1.0 $1.0 $35.00 $45.5K 9.4K 204 ASTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $11.1 $11.0 $11.0 $20.00 $42.9K 15.3K 125

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers and finally bringing broadband to the billions who remain unconnected. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

Where Is AST SpaceMobile Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 441,719, with ASTS's price up by 1.31%, positioned at $26.28. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 63 days. Expert Opinions on AST SpaceMobile

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $39.78.

An analyst from B. Riley Securities persists with their Buy rating on AST SpaceMobile, maintaining a target price of $26. An analyst from B. Riley Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AST SpaceMobile, which currently sits at a price target of $36. An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Outperform rating on AST SpaceMobile, maintaining a target price of $28. An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Outperform rating on AST SpaceMobile, which currently sits at a price target of $45. An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AST SpaceMobile, which currently sits at a price target of $63.

