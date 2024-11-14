AST SpaceMobile options imply 18.8% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) is normal with calls leading puts 19:6. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 18.8%, or $5.19, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 22.2%.
