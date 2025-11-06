AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest close session, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) was down 7.25% at $65.28. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.12%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.84%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.9%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 13.33% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 3.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.26%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 10, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.18, up 25% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $20.74 million, reflecting a 1785.45% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.98 per share and revenue of $53.9 million. These totals would mark changes of -48.48% and +1119.96%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. As of now, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

