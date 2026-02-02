AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

In the latest close session, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) was down 5.99% at $104.55. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.54% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.56%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 33.23% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.74%.

The upcoming earnings release of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. On that day, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.18 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 50%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $38.27 million, up 1893.02% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.07 per share and revenue of $54.87 million, which would represent changes of -62.12% and 0%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.04% lower. As of now, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

