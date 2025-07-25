AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) closed at $54.34, marking a -9.53% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.4% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 18.65% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.84%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect AST SpaceMobile, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 35.71%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $5.15 million, indicating a 472.22% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.99 per share and a revenue of $62.5 million, representing changes of -50% and +1314.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

