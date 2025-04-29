AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) ended the recent trading session at $23.90, demonstrating a -1.44% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.58%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.55%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 6.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 0.6%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.84%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.15, signifying a 6.25% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.33 million, indicating a 766.6% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$0.74 per share and a revenue of $58.87 million, indicating changes of -12.12% and +1232.41%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.71% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

