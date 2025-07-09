AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) closed at $42.50, marking a -6.51% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.49%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.95%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 27.3% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.85%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.19, marking a 35.71% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.15 million, indicating a 472.22% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1 per share and revenue of $62.5 million, which would represent changes of -51.52% and +1314.58%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 1.01% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, positioning it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

