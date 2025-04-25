AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) ended the recent trading session at $23.76, demonstrating a -1.29% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.74% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.05%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.26%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 6.71% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 6.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.15, indicating a 6.25% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.33 million, up 766.6% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.74 per share and revenue of $58.87 million. These totals would mark changes of -12.12% and +1232.41%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 2.71% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, finds itself in the top 17% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

