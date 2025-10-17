AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) ended the recent trading session at $83.49, demonstrating a -6.72% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.53%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.52%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.52%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 115.97% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.01%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.71%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.18, indicating a 25% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $20.74 million, indicating a 1785.45% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.98 per share and a revenue of $53.9 million, demonstrating changes of -48.48% and +1119.99%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, finds itself in the top 9% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.