AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) reached $12.80, with a -0.31% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.08%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.32%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.58%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 27.38% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 4.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.43% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.19, up 20.83% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.