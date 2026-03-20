AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

In the latest trading session, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) closed at $89.93, marking a -4.42% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.51% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.97%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.01%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 8.9% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.84%, and the S&P 500's loss of 3.63%.

The upcoming earnings release of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.23, reflecting a 15% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $38.24 million, up 5210.56% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1 per share and revenue of $179.42 million, which would represent changes of +25.37% and +152.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 10.6% decrease. At present, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.