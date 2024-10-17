AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) closed at $28.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.96% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 0.28% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.77%.

The upcoming earnings release of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be -$0.18, reflecting a 21.74% increase from the same quarter last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

