AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest close session, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) was up +2.95% at $52.63. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.53%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.26%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 27.48% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.51%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect AST SpaceMobile, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 35.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.15 million, up 472.22% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of -$1 per share and a revenue of $62.5 million, indicating changes of -51.52% and +1314.58%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.01% decrease. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 211, positioning it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS)

