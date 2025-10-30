AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) closed the most recent trading day at $76.68, moving -4.22% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.99%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.23%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.58%.

The stock of company has risen by 40.6% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.59%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.18, signifying a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $20.74 million, reflecting a 1785.45% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.98 per share and revenue of $53.9 million. These totals would mark changes of -48.48% and +1119.96%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS)

