AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) closed at $82.03 in the latest trading session, marking a -5.48% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.71%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.9%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.56%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 126.19% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.5%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.18, marking a 25% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $20.74 million, indicating a 1785.45% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.98 per share and a revenue of $53.9 million, representing changes of -48.48% and +1119.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, positioning it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ASTS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

