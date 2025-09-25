AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) closed at $49.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -9.38% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.5%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.5%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 12.95% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 8.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.74%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at -$0.17, signifying a 29.17% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $20.74 million, indicating a 1785.45% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.98 per share and revenue of $53.9 million. These totals would mark changes of -48.48% and +1119.99%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, placing it within the top 18% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS)

