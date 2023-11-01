AST SpaceMobile Inc - (ASTS) Price Target Increased by 13.71% to 23.97

The average one-year price target for AST SpaceMobile Inc - (NASDAQ:ASTS) has been revised to 23.97 / share. This is an increase of 13.71% from the prior estimate of 21.08 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 33.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 624.17% from the latest reported closing price of 3.31 / share.

There are 217 funds or institutions reporting positions in AST SpaceMobile Inc -. This is an increase of 80 owner(s) or 58.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASTS is 0.05%, a decrease of 42.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 59.55% to 38,426K shares. The put/call ratio of ASTS is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,483K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,879K shares, representing an increase of 24.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTS by 12.79% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 2,406K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,772K shares, representing an increase of 26.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTS by 257.77% over the last quarter.

Broad Run Investment Management holds 2,284K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,332K shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASTS by 10.06% over the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 2,204K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,670K shares, representing an increase of 24.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASTS by 21.85% over the last quarter.

Barclays holds 2,103K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

AST SpaceMobile is building the first, and only, space-based cellular broadband network to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on its extensive IP and patent portfolio. AST SpaceMobile's team of engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today's five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected.

