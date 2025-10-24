AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) closed at $73.70, marking a +2.76% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.79%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.15%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 45.21% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 1.2%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.27%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.18, up 25% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $20.74 million, indicating a 1785.45% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.98 per share and a revenue of $53.9 million, representing changes of -48.48% and +1119.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, placing it within the top 8% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.