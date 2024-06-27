AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) closed the most recent trading day at $11.45, moving +1.96% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 24.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 6.18%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.38%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.19 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 20.83%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.76% downward. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 225, placing it within the bottom 11% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

