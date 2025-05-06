AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) ended the recent trading session at $25.08, demonstrating a +1.33% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.77% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.95%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.87%.

Shares of the company witnessed a gain of 16.03% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 16.73% and outperforming the S&P 500's gain of 11.54%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.15, marking a 6.25% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.33 million, up 766.6% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.74 per share and revenue of $58.87 million, which would represent changes of -12.12% and +1232.41%, respectively, from the prior year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.71% higher. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, finds itself in the top 19% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

