AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

In the latest market close, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) reached $23.94, with a +0.38% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.28% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.61%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.33%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.66% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.1% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.41% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.18, showcasing a 21.74% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 101, this industry ranks in the top 41% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

