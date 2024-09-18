AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) standing at $28.30, reflecting a +1.07% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.29%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.31%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 18.42% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 1.17% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of -$0.18, showcasing a 21.74% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.78% downward. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 203, finds itself in the bottom 20% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ASTS in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

