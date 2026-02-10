AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) closed at $96.27, marking a -5.73% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.33% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.1%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.59%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 3.79% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.09%, and the S&P 500's loss of 0%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.18 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 50%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $38.27 million, up 1893.02% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$1.07 per share and revenue of $54.87 million. These totals would mark changes of -62.12% and +1141.96%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 21.04% lower within the past month. Right now, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

