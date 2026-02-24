AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) closed at $85.82 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.29% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.77%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 19.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 3.23%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.98%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on March 2, 2026. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.18, marking a 50% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $40.69 million, up 2019.17% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.07 per share and a revenue of $57.29 million, representing changes of -62.12% and +1196.79%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.8% lower within the past month. At present, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

