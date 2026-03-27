AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) ended the recent trading session at $78.67, demonstrating a -10.46% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.73%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.15%.

The stock of company has risen by 2.45% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 7.41% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.15%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.23, indicating a 15% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $38.24 million, reflecting a 5210.56% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1 per share and revenue of $179.42 million, which would represent changes of +25.37% and +152.99%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AST SpaceMobile, Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.6% lower. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

The Wireless Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, positioning it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.